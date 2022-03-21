Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,431,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 151,737 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Huntington National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $278,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after buying an additional 1,597,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,989,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,179,000 after buying an additional 744,754 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.62. The stock had a trading volume of 384,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.08. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.