Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a focused digital asset miners. Hut 8 Mining Corp. is based in TORONTO. “

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04. Hut 8 Mining has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $978.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUT. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 26,816 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $911,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

