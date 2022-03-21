HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $20.10

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.10, but opened at $19.18. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 4,628 shares traded.

HCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in HUTCHMED by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in HUTCHMED by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

