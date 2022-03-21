HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $20.10

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.10, but opened at $19.18. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 4,628 shares traded.
HCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HUTCHMED has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98.
HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
