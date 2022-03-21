IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after buying an additional 270,275 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,041,000 after acquiring an additional 386,349 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 400,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,109,000 after acquiring an additional 114,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RingCentral by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,274,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.05.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $122.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.78. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $98.91 and a one year high of $337.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

