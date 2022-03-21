IBM Retirement Fund Sells 1,582 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bunge were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 120.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Bunge by 32.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $105,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock worth $121,705,813 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Shares of BG stock opened at $104.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $71.73 and a 52-week high of $112.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.51 and its 200 day moving average is $92.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.