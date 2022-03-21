IBM Retirement Fund Sells 3,616 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 13.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,485,000 after purchasing an additional 403,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 78.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,437,000 after purchasing an additional 613,248 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 83.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Mosaic by 14.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of MOS opened at $62.08 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $41.14.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

