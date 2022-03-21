Idena Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $132,670.00 (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Idena coin can now be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $132,670.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Idena Coin Profile

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 81,987,646 coins and its circulating supply is 58,628,489 coins. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The official website for Idena is idena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

