IDEX Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $94.29 million and approximately $31.15 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000357 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00035220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00106796 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,710,204 coins. The official website for IDEX is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

