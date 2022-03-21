II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) President Sells $24,500.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $24,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Walter Robert Bashaw II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $24,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 350 shares of II-VI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $25,865.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,253. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.61. II-VI Incorporated has a one year low of $54.35 and a one year high of $83.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.50.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.20 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in II-VI by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 230,085 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth about $1,799,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in II-VI by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $790,000. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI Company Profile (Get Rating)

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

