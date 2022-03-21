Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IKNA. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ikena Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $37.61. The firm has a market cap of $287.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.58. Analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ikena Oncology by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after purchasing an additional 879,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 208,146 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 328,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 268,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 89,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

