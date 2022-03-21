Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Incyte by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Incyte by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INCY stock opened at $75.20 on Monday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

In other Incyte news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 and sold 38,245 shares valued at $1,785,031. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

