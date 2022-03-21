Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,323,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,727,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,559,000 after acquiring an additional 838,542 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.37. 53,951,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,275. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $27.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

