Insider Buying: DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Insider Purchases £40,525.92 in Stock

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) insider Alison Hutchinson bought 18,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £40,525.92 ($52,699.51).

LON DFS opened at GBX 222.50 ($2.89) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 248.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.81, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of £575.01 million and a PE ratio of 11.77. DFS Furniture plc has a 52-week low of GBX 171.37 ($2.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 318.50 ($4.14).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $7.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DFS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.85) target price on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 365 ($4.75) to GBX 325 ($4.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

