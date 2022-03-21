Insider Buying: Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Buys 3,100 Shares of Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John C. Kennedy purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $16,027.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of HZN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.15. 22,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,976. The company has a market capitalization of $141.02 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.81. Horizon Global Co. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $10.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.31.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas FRM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at $19,989,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at $12,744,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 191.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 354,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

