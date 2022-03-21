Insider Buying: Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) Major Shareholder Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD – Get Rating) major shareholder Peter Kamin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of PMD opened at $7.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 million, a P/E ratio of 118.02 and a beta of 0.66. Psychemedics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Psychemedics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Psychemedics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Psychemedics during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Psychemedics in the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Psychemedics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

