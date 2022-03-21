Insider Buying: Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Director Buys 47,060 Shares of Stock

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) Director Brian J. Blaser purchased 47,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $197,181.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:RKLY opened at $4.58 on Monday. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $588.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -0.22.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.
