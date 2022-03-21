Insider Buying: Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Director Buys 47,060 Shares of Stock

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) Director Brian J. Blaser purchased 47,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $197,181.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:RKLY opened at $4.58 on Monday. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $588.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -0.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Rockley Photonics Company Profile

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

