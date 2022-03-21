Insider Buying: Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Director Buys 435 Shares of Stock

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) Director W Howard Morris acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $238.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.31. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $203.76 and a one year high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 38.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,103,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

