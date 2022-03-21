Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) SVP Sells 1,210 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

