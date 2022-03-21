Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CAO Sells 324 Shares of Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CAO Brian Gayle sold 324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $18,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Gayle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, Brian Gayle sold 91 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $5,874.05.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $64.15 on Monday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

