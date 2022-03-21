Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $675,336.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) VP Christopher Day sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $675,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Christopher Day sold 713 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $60,191.46.

AMBA stock opened at $99.38 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.28 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.47.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

