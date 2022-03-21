Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.
- On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.
Shares of CorVel stock opened at $172.30 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average of $179.47.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
