Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

On Friday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $172.30 on Monday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $213.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average of $179.47.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in CorVel by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CorVel by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CorVel by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

