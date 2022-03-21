Insider Selling: Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) CEO Sells $5,621,545.02 in Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $5,621,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, December 27th, Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of Envista stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $377,421.50.

Shares of NVST opened at $49.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.18. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 357.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

NVST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

