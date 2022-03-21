Insider Selling: F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) Director Sells $951,956.00 in Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FXLV stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. F45 Training Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Analysts predict that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.10.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

