Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells $108,493.28 in Stock

Mar 21st, 2022

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Elliott Cooper also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 10th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 49 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $5,150.88.
  • On Monday, December 20th, Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 653 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total transaction of $71,451.26.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $93.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 1.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.38 and a 12-month high of $130.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.77.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after acquiring an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,088,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,403,000 after purchasing an additional 222,882 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

Guidewire Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

