Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $49,411.04 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Polelle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $95,085.98.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $93.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 22.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,682,000.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

