Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $49,411.04 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Polelle also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 20th, Michael Polelle sold 869 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.42, for a total value of $95,085.98.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $93.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWREGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 22.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 96,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,682,000.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.