Insider Selling: Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) EVP Sells 1,411 Shares of Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) EVP Shawn G. Williams sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $14,998.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.44. The company had a trading volume of 479,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,239,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47). The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 485.58% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 205,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 6.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Sabre by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

