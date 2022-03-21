Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $81.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYY shares. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

