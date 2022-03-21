Insider Selling: The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) SVP Sells 32,606 Shares of Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,808,654.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE KR traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 462,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,429,981. The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.16.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

