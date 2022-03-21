Insider Selling: UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Major Shareholder Sells $11,884.56 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $11,884.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Matthew Croatti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Matthew Croatti sold 73 shares of UniFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $14,088.27.

Shares of UNF opened at $182.81 on Monday. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $165.52 and a 52-week high of $242.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.90.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

