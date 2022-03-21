Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 740 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 289.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $264.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.85. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $122.72 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

