International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,325 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 9.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $13.71. 11,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,781. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 74.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.83%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

