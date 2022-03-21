International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 19,199 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 127.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,064,000 after acquiring an additional 230,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 77,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337,294. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.34 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

About The Blackstone Group (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.