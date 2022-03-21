International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,514,000 after acquiring an additional 643,631 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,914,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,329,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,406,000 after buying an additional 320,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,073,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,211,000 after buying an additional 157,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,861,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after buying an additional 386,532 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,594. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $54.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

