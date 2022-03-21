International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 1.0% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $2.64 on Monday, reaching $476.87. 76,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,226. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $386.02 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $474.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.62.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

