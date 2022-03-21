International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 154 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.85.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.93. 13,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,525. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.21 and its 200-day moving average is $302.41. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

