International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,670 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,545,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 354,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,820 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.88. The stock had a trading volume of 717,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,984,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

