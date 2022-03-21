International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 15,100 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 627,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 217,150 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,493,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,583,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 590,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 96,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60,916 shares in the last quarter.

SPD stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.94. 19,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,630. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $33.48.

