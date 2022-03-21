International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 41,675 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 41,675 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 55,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Ares Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Ares Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.55. 34,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.73%.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

