International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 221.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 7,720,500.0% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 77,205 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 341.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 186,932 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WINC shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of WINC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,655. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

