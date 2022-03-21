International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $104,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $830,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

IBM stock opened at $128.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.02. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

