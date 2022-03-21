International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.51 Million

Brokerages expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) to post $87.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $94.38 million and the lowest is $79.90 million. International Seaways reported sales of $46.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $467.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $414.00 million to $526.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $597.84 million, with estimates ranging from $531.57 million to $653.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in International Seaways by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in International Seaways by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSW opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $832.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is -7.34%.

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

