International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
THM stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $188.32 million, a P/E ratio of -24.16 and a beta of 0.50.
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
