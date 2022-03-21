IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPGP. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth $101,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 20.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics in the third quarter valued at $226,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $119.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.10. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $103.05 and a twelve month high of $241.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.