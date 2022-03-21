iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $3.48

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.48, but opened at $3.27. iQIYI shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 19,540 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.92.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iQIYI by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,893,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,943,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957,425 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,872,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,415,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,225 shares during the period. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iQIYI by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,546 shares during the period. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.