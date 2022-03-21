Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Trading Up 5.7%

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $13.92. Approximately 2,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 147,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IREN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50.
Iris Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:IREN)
Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining company. It builds, owns and operates data center infrastructure with a focus on entry into regions where it can access abundant and/or under-utilized renewable energy to power its operations. Iris Energy is based in SYDNEY, Australia.
