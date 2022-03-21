iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Acquired by Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC

Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHYG. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 233.0% in the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,911,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,453 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.2% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,885,000 after buying an additional 97,530 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,519,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,426,000 after buying an additional 75,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 220,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 46,045 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,055. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00.

