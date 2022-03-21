iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.57. 5,342,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,872. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

