iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.70

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $58.70 and last traded at $58.71, with a volume of 7425 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.02.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

