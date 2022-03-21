iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 128,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 310,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,541,000 after purchasing an additional 66,588 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $100.00 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.57.

