iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 60,900.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDH. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 651,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,422,000 after buying an additional 164,950 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 907,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,020 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,265,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,031,000.

NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $93.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average of $95.02. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.98 and a 52 week high of $96.92.

